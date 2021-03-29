Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the Portuguese superstar has been linked with a return to former club Real Madrid, however, it is understood that the Spanish giants are not keen on having the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back and are focusing on other targets. The 36-year-old left Lois Blancos in 2018, securing him a record move to the Italian giants. 3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Should Leave Juventus After Yet Another UEFA Champions League Disappointment.

Juventus are having an underwhelming season under new manager Andrea Pirlo as they are in danger of not winning the league title for the first time in a decade and have also been knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage for a second consecutive season. This has resulted in the Bianconeri’s looking for a rebuild next season and the 36-year-old might not be in their plans.

The Portuguese star has been linked with a return to Real Madrid with manager Zinedine Zidane also open to the possibility but according to Cuatro as reported by Goal.com, the record Spanish champions will not be making a move for their former star but will pursue targets that will help them in the future instead.

According to the publication, Real Madrid have identified PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's goal-machine Erling Haaland as their top transfer targets and will be aiming to sign them in the summer. It is understood that the Spanish giants will be waiting till the end of the season to make their move.

Despite the doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, Juventus hierarchy have on multiple occasions stated that they are not willing to let their star player leave in the summer. The 36-year-old has a contract with the club until 2022 and is yet to sign a new deal with Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United interested in the footballer.

