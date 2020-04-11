Cristiano Ronaldo Urges the World to Come Together to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus Pandemic has created havoc around the world and many have succumbed to the deadly disease. The world in lockdown and almost everyone is refraining from going outdoors in order to break the chain. Amid the crisis, sportsmen from all over the world have urged their fans to stay indoors and break the chain of the virus. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again asked the people to be united to fight the virus away and asked the netizens to do their bit. Cristiano Ronaldo Uses Madeira Stadium for Secret Training Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Gets Slammed by the Head of Health Pedro Ramos.

Talking about the picture posted a couple of pictures by Ronaldo the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen donning a mask. One of them is of his country Portugal and the other mask has the Italian colours on it. Apart from the picture, the caption of the snaps caught the attention of the netizens. “In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup,” it read. Check out the snaps below:

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

Ronaldo had to face the heat of the Head of Health Pedro Ramos of Madeira for using their stadium despite the lockdown. He went on to slam Ronaldo and said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to special permission to use the stadium and should be an ideal example for respecting laws. Cristiano seems to me to have done just a few minutes of exercise and, therefore, there is no harm in the world. I would not like it to be said that it is trivialisation, because we are all responsible,” he said.