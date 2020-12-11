Gianluigi Buffon is considered to be one of the best goal-keepers of recent times. Now, the Spanish goal-keeper has compared Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The goal-keeper also said that Messi is more complete as compared to CR7. The two players have been compared to each other for eternity. CR7 and Messi have had a different fans base and not only the football pundits but also the player have picked their best. He said that the two players are completely different from each other. While speaking about the Argentine Buffon said that he is more technical and 'has a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher'. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Considering Paul Pogba Swap Deal For Portuguese star.

While speaking about his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo he said that since he is a little older, he is killer inside the penalty area. "Compared to how he was before, Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick-shot, but with one ball into the box he can create a goal," he said. Lionel Messi and Buffon's team cam across each other in the Champions League 2020-21 match.

Juventus won the game 3-0 at Camp Nou where Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a couple of goals. He converted a couple of penalties into a goal and then Winston Mckinney was the one who scored one goal and took the team to a 3-0 win

