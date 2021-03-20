Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns for Juventus ever since he has joined the Italian Giants. He has walked away with many gongs and accolades. Now here is yet another award that has come his way. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Year by Gran Gala del Calcio AIC. However, Juventus had a big night at the awards as heir players walked away with many accolades. Cristiana Girelli won the Player of the Year award on the women's side. Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci have been named in the top XI. Ronaldo was also a part of that playing XI. So three players from the Bianconeri made it to the list. Cristiano Ronaldo Gears Up for Juventus vs Benevento Clash in Serie A 2020–21, Shares Pictures from Practice Session.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he had recently surpassed Pele to become the highest goal-scorer in the history of the sport. He had posted a long note on social media and paid tributes to the Brazilian great. Even Pele responded to him and congratulated CR7 for the feat. Coming to the awards, even Juventus put up a post on social media and congratulated the players.

Check out Juventus' post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

The AIC also picked playing XI for the year. Apart from three players from Juventus, Ciro Immobile the leading goal-scorer of Serie A also was added to the squad.

Serie A 2019-20 top XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Gosens, De Vrij, Bonucci, Theo Hernandez; Barella, Gomez, Luis Alberto; Dybala, Immobile, Ronaldo

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).