Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her birthday on January 27 and was featured on Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The pictures and video of the same went viral on social media and even Cristiano Ronaldo shared the same on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2022 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).