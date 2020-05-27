Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Wavy Hairdo Is a Throwback to His Younger Days at Manchester United (See Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

Fans could soon watch Cristiano Ronaldo sporting a new hairstyle when Serie A 2019-20 resumes action next month. The Portuguese superstar, who returned to Italy after eight weeks in quarantine with his family in Madeira, returned to Juventus training last week and it seems Ronaldo is starting with a new hairstyle. In his latest Instagram post, Ronaldo teased his fans with a new hairdo in which his long hair in running down below his eyes. CR7 has been sporting a long hairstyle for some time now but it seems, with his hair growing longer, Ronaldo is no longer interested in tying his hair into a bun and is instead experimenting with his hair. This Day That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo Played His Last Game For Real Madrid Winning his Fifth Champions League Title, Los Blancos Share Video.

Ronaldo recently took to social media to post a selfie picture in which he teased fans with a new sleek hairdo. In the picture, Ronaldo is wearing a light grey casual t-shirt as he stares into the camera and clicks a selfie. He even asked his fans for their approval of his new hairstyle. “Approved?” Ronaldo captioned the picture with a thinking emoji. Perhaps the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was looking for some approval from his die-hard fans. When Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked Lionel Messi’s Shirt Celebration During Barcelona vs Real Madrid, CR7’s Goal Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram Approved ? 🤔 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 26, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Ronaldo is sporting a long hairstyle. When he first arrived at Manchester United in 2003, Ronaldo was sporting a similar hairstyle but in a distorted manner. He had long curled hair and the overgrown hair would come below his eyes. But there is no denying that a 35-year-old Ronaldo is sporting the hairdo much better than a 20-year-old Ronaldo did.

Old Ronaldo is Back?

THE OLD RONALDO IS COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/pkzqDq5y3Q — mahmoud (@cozyams) May 26, 2020

Vintage Ronaldo!!

Ronaldo Classic?

YES!!!!! Hope say you go dey dribble again? pic.twitter.com/JpvNBCj3JL — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) May 26, 2020

Reminded of Something?

Bring this back 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/g7II8wKlYC — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo returned to Juventus practice last week after spending 14 days in quarantine following his return to Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner seems to have already hit the ground running and looked in great shape in the training sessions. Juventus were on top of the Serie A points table when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They led second-placed Lazio by a solitary point after 26 rounds.