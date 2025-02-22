Mumbai, February 22: Spain kicked off its title defense of the UEFA Women's Nations League in dramatic fashion as it scored two injury-time goals to come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home to Belgium on Friday. Lucia Garcia and Cristina Martin-Prieto scored after 92 and 96 minutes to break the Belgian's hearts when it looked as if a heroic defensive display and some fine goalkeeping from Nicky Evrard would give the visitors a win, Xinhua reports. Court of Arbitration for Sport Dismisses Luis Rubiales’ Appeal Against FIFA’s Three-Year Ban for Kissing Jenni Hermoso After Women’s World Cup 2023 Final.

Spain had over 25 shots and took 19 corners in the match, but had looked set to slide to a home defeat. Spain began in control of the ball with Claudia Pina seeing an effort well saved by Evrard, who then produced a stunning reflex save to frustrate Laia Aleixandri and Alba Redondo.

Belgium opened the scoring in the 18th minute after star player Tessa Wullaert's cross was met by Irene Paredes, whose weak clearance went straight to Mariam Toloba to fire past goalkeeper Cata Coll. Spain continued to dominate the ball, with the Belgian players sitting deep and holding their discipline as Aitana Bonmati buzzed around and Mariona Caldentey looked to find a way through.

Vicky Lopez saw her shot bounce back off the bar, while Bonmati shot right at Evrard, as did Redondo when Caldentey threaded a pass through to her. The worst moment in the first half was when young Belgium defender Saar Janssen had to be carried off with what looked like a serious knee injury.

Spain continued to press in the second half, but it looked to be game over when Wullaert beat the offside trap to run half the length of the pitch and score in the 72nd minute. Former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales Fined After Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Jenni Hermoso As He Forcefully Kissed Her On Lips Without Consent.

Pina finally scored for Spain in the 77th minute, but it seemed Belgium would hold on until substitutes Salma Paralluelo and Garcia combined for the latter to flick home. The winner came in the 96th minute after a free kick that saw the ball move around in the Belgium area before falling to Martin-Prieto, who made no mistake from close range to complete an incredible turnaround.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).