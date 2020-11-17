Croatia will take on Portugal in the latest fixture in League A Group 3 of UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The clash will be played at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia on November 17, 2020 (late Tuesday night). The teams don’t have a chance to qualify for the further stage of the competition but would still hope to end the league stage on a high. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the predicted line-up for Croatia vs Portugal clash. Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Other Players to Watch Out for in CRO vs POR UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Football Match.

Croatia have a couple of injury problems to deal with as centre-back Duje Caleta-Car is suspended after picking up a booking against Sweden. Right-back Filip Uremovic was forced off in the last game and his participation looks in doubt. However, Dejan Lovren is back from his suspension and could start this game. Croatia vs Portugal Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21.

Meanwhile, Fernando Santos has the entire squad at his disposal and could make changes in the final league game. Paulinho, who scored his first goal last time around will be hoping that he could feature from the beginning while Wolves trio of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo will be vying for a starting spot.

Croatia vs Portugal, UNL 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI

Croatia Predicted Playing XI: Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Juranovic, Marin Pongracic, Daejan Lovren, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Josip Brekalo, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic; Ante Budimir.

Portugal Predicted Playing XI: Anthony Lopes (GK); Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Paulinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

