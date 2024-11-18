Portugal National Football Team is gearing up to take on the Croatia National Football Team in their final group stage match of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Since the arrival of Roberto Martinez, Portugal are on a decent run. They haven't achieved anything extraordinary but have managed to keep their shape very well. After their UEFA Euro 2024 exit, Portugal made a strong return and haven't lost a single game in the Nations League 2024-25 as of now. In their last outing, Portugal thrashed Robert Lewandowski-led Poland National Football Team 5-1. Cristiano Ronaldo to Break Internet Again! Portuguese Star Promises Famous Guest on UR Cristiano YouTube Channel (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace. Ronaldo also went on to score an overhead kick goal at 39 years of age. Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto scored a goal each which helped Portugal dominate Poland. Portugal are at the top spot in their group at the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Croatia are in the second spot as they managed to win a couple of games. Even a draw against Portugal can get them to the next stage of the tournament. But a loss can make their spot doubtful.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and some other Portugal players have been released from the Portugal National Football Team ahead of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match against Croatia. Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez is keen on giving some spotlight to the young Portugal players. CR7 will not be the part of Portugal vs Croatia Nations League 2024-25 match. Why Was Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Portugal National Team Squad Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Clash Against Croatia? Here's Reason.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto have been released. It is positive news for Croatia as they can fancy their chances as Portugal will miss out on some important players. But it will also be a great boost for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and also for the Premier League giants Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as their star players will be available early.

