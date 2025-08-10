FA Community Shield 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: The FA Community Shield officially marks the beginning of a new season in English top flight football and Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be battling it out this evening for ascendancy in the competition this evening. Crystal Palace won the FA Cup last term, defeating Manchester City, in one of the shocks of the campaign. They defeated other top clubs enroute a brilliant cup campaign which shows the confidence they enjoy playing knock-out football. Opponents Liverpool were crowned the champions of England and manager Arne Slot, will be keen on getting them off to a perfect start. EPL Club Liverpool Completes Signing of Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Hugo Ekitike.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure have not recovered from their respective injuries and will miss out for Crystal Palace. Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi, and Nathaniel Clyne have returned to first team training and are in contention for a start. Dean Henderson is an excellent shot stopper and he needs to have a top game in goal. Daichi Kamada is in contention for a place in the midfield.

Virgil Van Dijk is not fully fit and will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability. Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in goal with Alisson not fit. Hugo Ekitike will lead the forward line with Florian Wirtz as the playmaker. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah will be deployed on the wings with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Date Sunday, August 10 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Wembley Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony LIV, Sony Sports 1,

When Is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

To kick off the English football season, Crystal Palace and Liverpool will clash in the FA Community Shield 2025 on Sunday, August 10. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be played at the Wembley Stadium and it will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 Match ?

Sony Sports Network holds broadcasting rights to the FA Community Shield 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will find TV telecast viewing options of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on the Sony Sports 1 TV channel. For Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, online viewing options, read below.

Is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2025 Match , Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans have an online viewing option for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool as well, with Sony Sports Network also holding digital streaming rights for the FA Community Shield 2025. Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a pass. Crystal Palace will provide a stiff resistance to Liverpool in this game but could succumb to a defeat at the end.

