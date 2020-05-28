David de Gea Exhibits Agility As he Practices Goal-Keeping as Team Manchester United Sweats it Out In the Nets (Watch Video)

David de Gea (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has been receiving flak for his poor goal-keeping skills. Once known as a monster in front of the goal-post, David de Gea had been in the eye of the critics and has been roasted brutally by the netizens for the shabby job. There were rumours that Manchester United was also planning to get rid of the Spaniard. But for now, de Gea has been fully focusing on making himself better at the craft. The goal-keeper was spotted in the nets of Manchester United and oozed agility in every save he made. David de Gea Flaunts Unshaven Look As he Returns to Old Trafford, Fit Again Paul Pogba Trains With Team Manchester United (See Pics).

The official account of Manchester United a small clip were the Spain goal-keeper was seen keeping an eye on the movement of the ball and successfully defended all of them. Needless to say that the video would surely bring a smile on the faces of the fans of David de Gea. The fans posted their reaction as they saw David de Gea in action. First, check out the video and then a few reactions

Getting minutes in the tank 🔋 Watch behind-the-scenes footage from our latest session 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 27, 2020

Returned

Dave returned 🔥 — Peter (@peterdaniiel) May 27, 2020

That meme

Big Dave pic.twitter.com/XW04CyRPvK — 𝕃 𝔸 𝕃 𝔸 (@seun_weezy) May 27, 2020

Davido

Focused

Extremely dangerous 🔥 — Olamilekan (@15Locomotive) May 27, 2020

Last one

Extremely dangerous 🔥 — Olamilekan (@15Locomotive) May 27, 2020

Speaking about the possible replacements of David de Gea it was said Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson is touted to be an ideal replacement for the Red Devils. Talking about the return of the impending season of the English Premier League 2019-20, the body aims to make a comeback sometime in June. For now, they have allowed contact practice for the players.