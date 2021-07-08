London, July 8: Fans were left seething after a laser beam was pointed at the face and eyes of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel while he was trying to save a penalty from England striker Harry Kane in extra-time of their semi-final of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium late Wednesday night.

Though Schmeichel managed to stop the spot-kick, Kane scored on rebound and gave England their first final appearance in the event. As Kane was about to take the penalty in the 104th minute of the match, an England fan from the crowd started to shine a green-coloured laser beam on Schmeichel's face and right eye.

The tactic didn't work as Schmeichel dived to his left to save the penalty by pushing the ball straight to the feet of the striker. But Kane was quick to net the goal on rebound and send the stadium in a state of frenzy. Euro 2020: Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger React to England’s Controversial Penalty vs Denmark.

Watch Video:

The fans are demanding that the person in question be identified and banned from entering football matches. Former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore supported the calls made by fans.

"If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life," he tweeted. England will now face Italy in the final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

