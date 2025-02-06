Mumbai, February 6: Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen came from two goals down to beat stubborn second-division FC Koln 3-2 in extra time to book its semifinal spot in the German Cup on Thursday (IST). Facing a well-organised Cologne side, it took half an hour for Leverkusen to create its first clear chance when Alejandro Grimaldo's free kick hit the woodwork and four minutes later, Grimaldo shot wide from a tight angle. Alphonso Davies Signs Five-Year Contract Extension at Bayern Munich (Watch Video).

On the stroke of halftime, Damion Downs pounced on Dejan Ljubicic's good work to break the deadlock for Cologne, reports Xinhua. The hosts responded with furious attacks after the restart, but Cologne doubled its advantage in the 54th minute when Downs found Linton Maina, who slotted into the bottom corner of the far post from a tight angle.

Leverkusen was rewarded on the hour when Patrik Schick beat goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe from close range to halve the deficit. The hosts had to wait until the sixth minute of stoppage time to restore parity after Schick nodded in a cross at the far post. Victor Boniface Is Back As Bayer Leverkusen Keeps Pressure on Bayern Munich With 3–1 Win Over TSG Hoffenheim in Bundesliga 2024–25.

Leverkusen turned the table around eight minutes into extra time when Victor Boniface latched onto Grimaldo's pinpoint cross to find the net. Cologne thought it had equalized, but the VAR ruled out Imad Rondic's 112th-minute goal for offside. Also on Tuesday, Stuttgart saw off Augsburg 1-0 thanks to Deniz Undav's winner.

