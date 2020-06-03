Saul Niguez Announces New Club, Puts Manchester United Transfer Rumours to Rest

Saul Niguez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After three days of constant teasing football fans around the world, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has confirmed his ‘new club’, revealing it to be the creation of a new team. The 25-year-old has been linked with several clubs around the world, predominantly, Manchester United, since his cryptic tweet, which many believe was regarding his future at the Spanish side. However, it turns out the midfielder’s new club is not transfer related at all. Manchester United Fans Go Wild as ‘Agent’ Rio Ferdinand Drops Potential Saul Niguez Transfer Hint.

After days of teasing fans worldwide, taking to his social media, Saul Niguez finally revealed his new club, announcing that he and his brother Aaron have created Club Costa City. This will be a project based in Elche, aiming to develop around 500 young players from over 30 teams in the region, between the age of 4-18 years. Manchester United Fans on Red Alert After Saul Niguez Posts Cryptic Tweet About His Future.

See Tweet

‘We have been developing this exciting and beautiful project for several years and I am very happy to be able to present it and make it official today.’ The Atletico Madrid midfielder was quoted by Tele Ex.

‘The priority of Club Costa City is the comprehensive training of players with the aim of generating healthy lifestyle habits in them, as well as sports and educational training through great values that sport brings to society’ the midfielder added.

This is a big deal for the town of Elche as Saul Niguez generated a worldwide hype around the announcement of the club. The 25-year-old himself was born in Elche and began his footballing career at Real Marid youth academy before moving to rivals Atletico.