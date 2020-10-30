A footballing God and one of the greatest footballers of all-time, Diego Maradona Armando celebrates his 60th birthday on October 30, 2020 (Friday). Born in 1960, Maradona ranks as one of the two greatest footballers ever alongside contemporary Pele. FIFA declared Maradona and Pele as two of the greatest footballers of this century. His vision, passing, ball control and dribbling skills made Maradona a household name in the footballing universe. As he celebrates his 60th birthday, let us take a look at some impossible goals scored by him.

Born in Buenos Aires, Maradona enjoyed a successful and illustrious career spanning over two decades and won numerous trophies at the club and international level. He started his career with Argentina Junior before moving to Boca Juniors and from there to Barcelona. He spent just two seasons at Camp Nou before making the move to Serie A and signing for Napoli where his status elevated as the world’s greatest ever.

Maradona guided Napoli to their first-ever Serie A title in 1986-87 and also their second in 1989-90. He was in the form of his life at Napoli and guided them to several major honours and made Napoli the champions of Italy. It was also around this time that Maradona captained Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title. Take a look at some of the impossible goals scored by Maradona.

Diego Maradona Impossible Goals

He ended his career at Boca Juniors in 1997 having won several personal accolades and laurels and also guiding the clubs he played for to several titles. Maradona retired from football at the age of 37 and has since gone on to coach several teams, which also includes the Argentina national football team.

