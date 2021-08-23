The match between Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1 2021-22 had quite ugly scenes as the fans created a ruckus during the game. Nice fans not only entered the ground but also pelted a bottle at Dimitri Payet who was lucky to have escaped a major injury. Luan Peres and Matteo Guendouzi were also attacked by Nice fans who actually entered the stadium. Post this, Marseille refused to step onto the field at the Allianz Riviera. The hosts were 1-0 when the match was suspended for a while.

Kasper Dolberg was the one who actually scored the goal for the home team. A group behind the goal post pelted bottle at the Marseille players in the first half. Things turned ugly when a fan aimed a bottle at Payet who throw it back into the crowd. Post this, nice fans entered the ground and the security was also unable to stop them from pitch invasion. Check out the pictures and the video of the ugly scenes from Allianz Riviera.

Video:

j’aime pas forcément Payet mais là y’a des gens qui réussissent à dire qu’il est fautif ??? pic.twitter.com/Kjp63C88QD — Αλέξανδρος (@NTeyzer) August 22, 2021

Another one

One of the Marseille staff ran on and lumped a Nice fan ffs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vq0aq1rN1u — Pato (@jpaterson97) August 22, 2021

The players threw the bottles into the crowd

A real Malice in the Palace type situation at the French Riviera between Marseille and Nice. Ugly scenes after Dimitri Payet got tagged in the face by stupid, moronic Nice fans. Ugly scenes. pic.twitter.com/uRrKS1Eupr — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) August 22, 2021

Players injured:

OGC Nice fans might have taken things too far tonight. 😨 pic.twitter.com/BOevX5etdO — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 22, 2021

Nice was awarded a 3-0 win after Marseille refused to take on the pitch. This is not the first time when the crowd has misbehaved during a football match. Prior to this Bulgarian fans had offered Nazi salutes to the players and the match was suspended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).