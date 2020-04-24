Dominic Matteo, Former Liverpool Player, Recovers From Brain Tumour

Dominic Matteo (Photo Credits: @Dominicmatteo21)

London, April 24: Former Liverpool player Dominic Matteo has revealed that he has fully recovered from a brain tumour. The 45-year-old had undergone surgery in November.

"Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I've been praying for... my brain scan is clear. After 6 months of fear pain rehab surgery and treatment. I'm healthy! It feels unreal! The LGI &St James hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thankyou will never be enough!" Matteo tweeted on Thursday.

The former Scotland international made 155 appearances for Liverpool between 1993 and 2000 before joining Leeds United. He also helped the Elland Road side reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 and later on led the club.

The club also expressed delight at the news and said: "Liverpool Football Club would like to express their delight at this news and wish Dominic and his family all the very best. We look forward to welcoming Dominic back to Anfield in the future."