Real Madrid are interested in signing young midfield sensation Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian prodigy has been linked with several top clubs across Europe with the reigning Spanish champions also wanting to acquire his services. The 20-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise in the footballing world after notable performances with club RB Salzburg and his country in European competitions. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane Wants Lautaro Martinez Instead of Erling Haaland.

According to a recent report from Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 20-year-old has caught the attention of the record European champions after brilliant displays in the UEFA Champions League games as well as his performances with Hungary in European qualifiers. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Looking to Bring Real Madrid Captain to MLS.

However, signing the young sensation won’t be easy for Real Madrid as they will face stiff competition from several heavyweight clubs around Europe. Arsenal, AC Milan and RB Leipzig have all enquired about the midfielder with the latter understood to be in a better position due to both clubs being funded by Red Bull, an Austrian energy drink company.

Real Madrid in recent years have sided towards signing younger players for a relatively reasonable price. The Hungarian midfielder is expected to be valued at around 25 million Euros. The Spanish side haven’t made many changes to their squad this season but reports suggest they are ready to spend big next summer to rebuild the squad.

Dominik Szoboszlai has produced brilliant performances this season, both domestically as well as in Europe. The 20-year-old has scored four goals in five Champions League appearances along with being involved in seven goals in as many appearances in the Austrian league. The midfielder also scored a last-minute winner against Iceland to help Hungary secure Euro 2020 qualification.

