DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:55 PM IST
DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Football Match
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund will play for a second-place finish when they host a relegation-threatened Mainz in Bundesliga 2019-20. With Bayern Munich clinching their eighth successive Bundesliga title after their 1-0 win over Werder Bremen, Dortmund are only left to play for the second position in their remaining three games, the first of which is against Mainz on Wednesday. Dortmund have been in fine form since the season restart and have won four of the five games they have played with their only defeat coming against Bayern Munich. The 0-1 loss to Bayern in May ended their hopes for a league title. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Dortmund vs Mainz match, please scroll down. Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break.

Erling Braut Haaland’s last-ditch header helped Dortmund beat Dusseldorf in their previous game. Dusseldorf, another relegation-battling side nearly gave Lucien Favre’s side a run for money before Haaland rescued them in the last few seconds of injury-time. Mainz are just three points and a position above Dusseldorf in the 15th place and will hope for a similar performance against Dortmund. The hoe will miss midfielder Thomas Delaney for this match with the Danish serving a suspension while captain Marco Reus still recovering.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dortmund custodian Roman Burki (DOR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Achraf Hakami (DOR), Moussa Niakhate (MAZ) and Jeremiah St-Juste (MAZ) will be the three defenders.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Danny Latza (MAZ), Julian Brandt (DOR), Jean-Paul Boetius (MAZ) and Pierre Kunde (MAZ) can be selected as the midfielders for this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forward line will be led by and all Dortmund trio of Jadon Sancho (DOR), Erling Haaland (DOR) and Thorgan Hazard (DOR).

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR), Achraf Hakami (DOR), Moussa Niakhate (MAZ), Jeremiah St-Juste (MAZ), Danny Latza (MAZ), Julian Brandt (DOR), Jean-Paul Boetius (MAZ), Pierre Kunde (MAZ), Jadon Sancho (DOR), Erling Haaland (DOR) and Thorgan Hazard (DOR).

Dortmund striker Haaland (DOR) has rescued his side on multiple occasions this season and expect him to do the same this time around. He should be made the captain for this match while Jean-Paul Boetius (MAZ) or Pierre Kunde (MAZ) can be appointed as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

