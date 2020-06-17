Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break

Football Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:04 PM IST
Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Football fans all over the world are delighted as Premier League 2019-20 is set to resume on Wednesday after three-month break amid COVID-19 crisis. However, the conditions will not be the same for the players as the encounters will take place behind closed doors. Addressing the change, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the matches will certainly be completely different. However, he urged the fans to not gather in front of the venues and support their team from home. English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited.

Earlier, British sports minister Nigel Huddleston told Sky Sports that government could shift some matches to neutral venues if huge crowd gathers in front of the venue. Citing the issue, Klopp asked fans to lend their support from home. “Football is back. It will be obvious for some reasons completely different but you can still make it really, really special. We’ll use that but the final message (is): stay safe, support us from home,” Klopp said in a video on Liverpool’s website. Marcus Rashford’s Campaign Helps Children With Free School Meal Vouchers.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will lock horns with Sheffield United in the first match post-break on Wednesday at the Villa Park in Birmingham. While, Liverpool will resume their quest for English top-flight title on Sunday against local-rival Everton.

Leaders of the PL points table, Liverpool need just six points from their remaining nine games in order to clinch the prestigious trophy. In fact, The Reds can even secure the title if they defeat Everton on Sunday and second-placed Manchester United lose to Arsenal on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

