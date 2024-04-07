The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 is coming to an end with the playoffs almost decided for the fans. This match is important as both teams will want to win all three points to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Bengaluru FC is currently in seventh place in the league with 22 points from 20 games, while East Bengal is in eighth place with 21 points from 20 matches. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Boost Title Hopes With 1–0 Win Over Punjab FC.

With five teams already in the playoffs, both Bengaluru and East Bengal are fighting for the final spot, which Chennaiyin FC currently holds with 24 points. In their previous game, Gerard Zaragoza's side played a goalless draw against Odisha FC. East Bengal FC, on the other hand, beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in Kochi to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

East Bengal FC has only won two of their last five games, while Bengaluru FC has been hovering around the top six for a while now. In their last two matches, they will face the two Kolkata teams, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be a tough challenge for them to prove their ability to make it to the playoffs.

When Is East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule? (Date, time and Venue)

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 7. The venue for the exciting match is the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan also known as Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ISL 2023–24: NorthEast United Boost Playoff Hopes With 2–0 Win Over Struggling Kerala Blasters

Where To Watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on Television?

Indian football is gaining huge popularity at the moment and Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel.

How To Watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online?

Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).