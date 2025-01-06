East Bengal are trying to revive their Indian Super League season after a tepid start and next host Mumbai City this evening. The Kolkata Giants are 11th in the points table with 14 points from 13 games. They can however still break into the top six should they stitch together a string of wins. Their gameplay has improved considerably and three wins out of their last five games is a decent return. Opponents Mumbai City are 7th in the league and will look to make amends following a defeat to NorthEast United in their last game. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

East Bengal will be without the services of Madih Talal, who has been ruled out for the season. Saul Crespo and Mohammad Rakip are doubts for the tie and will be assessed prior to the contest. Jeakson Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar in midfield will need to come up with the attacking moves. Dimitrios Diamantakos will spearhead the attack and he is quality in front of the goal.

Mumbai City has two key players missing for this tie in the form of Akash Mishra and Ayush Chhikara. They will bank on Lallianzuala Chhangte and his pace and trickery upfront to carve out openings. The likes of Brandon Fernandes and Bipin Singh are known for their ability to operate in tight spaces and they will be crucial here.

When is East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal FC will host Mumbai City FC on matchday 14 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The East Bengal vs Mumbai City match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 6. Check out the East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India and fans can watch the East Bengal vs Mumbai City match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Odisha FC vs FC Goa live streaming options below.

How to Watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming online for free. It East Bengal will make life difficult for Mumbai City but expect the visitors to come away with all three points.

