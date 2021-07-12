Disgusting was one word that comes to our mind when we watched several videos floating online where Italy fans were brutally attacked by the supporters of England after the match. The fans kicked the supporters of Italy and were seen hitting them while hurling racial abuses. The visuals and the video of the same went viral. The abuse didn't stop here. It also extended to hurling racial abuses at the players including Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jaden Sancho after they failed to score goals on spot kicks. Leonardo Bonucci Sips Coca-Cola & Beer In Press Conference After Italy Wins Euro 2020, Says ‘I'll Drink Everything Tonight’ (Watch Video).

The trolling went even online and it was so nasty that the England FA had to issue a statement condemning the acts. "We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible," read a part of their statement. In fact, even the netizens made sure to slam this behaviour on social media. Check out the videos below:

Videos:

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can't just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.💔 pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt — #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021

Another one:

absolutely embarrassing from england fans, even more embarrassing now we lost. GROWN ASS MEN vandalising the streets of London just because of people passing a ball around for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dfhiWnY3Gc — Quincy ४ 💀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Duplicity_Skull) July 12, 2021

This is not the first time when the English fans have gone berserk while expressing their emotions. In fact, when England made its way into the finals, the police had made over 20 arrests for the fans who had gone overboard while celebrating the win.

