So Coca-Cola is in the news again. No! This time we did not have a player snubbing the soft drink but instead, we had Leonardo Bonucci basking in the glory sipping the drink and beer during the post-match presser. Italy won the Euro 2020 on penalties by 3-2 and with this, celebrations post this, when Bonucci came to the presser, he was heard saying, "I'll drink everything tonight." Well, this incident reminds us of Bonucci's Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who had snubbed the bottle of Coca-Cola and had urged everyone to drink water. Leonardo Bonucci Trolls England After Winning Euro 2020, Says ‘It’s Coming Rome’ (Watch Video).

The incident had evoked a lot of reactions on social media and even the companies had a field day adding their twist to the incident. Now, this time it was Bonucci who was in the mood for a celebration and why not? He was the hero of the match as he scored a goal at the 67th minute and brought the scoreboard to 1-1. Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident below:

Video:

Prior to this, we told you that Bonucci had trolled English fans after winning the Euro 2020. In the post-match presentation, he was heard saying, "They thought it was staying here, I'm sorry for them but Italy has once again taught a lesson," he said during the presentation. After the win, while taking a victory lap. Bonucci was heard saying, "More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!” The fans misbehaved as they were seen attacking supporters of Italy after they lost the game.

