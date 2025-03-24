England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: England will be facing Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers Group K game with the Three Lions looking to secure a second victory on the bounce. Thomas Tuchel, the new England boss, saw his team secure a 2-0 win over Albania last time out. England dominated that game from the onset and could have easily scored a few more goals in that tie. England have a good mix of young and experienced players and although the team has not won a major tournament for a while, they have tremendous potential to change that statistics. Latvia beat Andorra 0-1 in their opening game but they know the test is only going to get more tougher here. New Zealand Football Team Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 With 3–0 Win Over New Caledonia in Oceania Final.

Anthony Gordon is likely to be miss this contest for England due to a knock suffered in the last match. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Jude Bellingham as the attacking midfielder slotting in behind him. Morgan Rogers and Jarred Bowen will be deployed on the wings with Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice as the central midfielders. Jordan Pickford is the undisputed no 1 in this England side.

Latvia will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Vladislavs Gutkovskis leading the forward line. Dmitrijs Zelenkovs and Janis Ikaunieks will be the two attacking midfielders for the visitors. Deniss Melniks and Aleksejs Saveljevs will likely sit deep and try and shield the backline. Daniels Balodis at the back for Latvia need to have a quality game as they look to keep the English attackers at bay.

When is England vs Latvia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England will continue their campaign against Latvia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. The England vs Latvia match is set to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and it has a scheduled start time of 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Latvia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can watch England vs Latvia live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 or Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For England vs Latvia online viewing options, read below. Mauricio Pochettino Believes USA National Football Team Has Time To Fix Its Problems After Crashing Out of CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Albania live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect a quality game of football with England claiming a routine 2-0 win.

