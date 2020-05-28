English Premier League 2019–20 Set to Restart on June 17: Reports

Chelsea vs Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After more than three months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League season is reportedly set to restart on June 17 following the easement in the lockdown restrictions. However, as per the guidelines by the government, the games will be played behind closed. According to the reports from British media, Top-flight clubs of the league voted unanimously on Wednesday about the resumption on the tournament and a day later i.e. May 28, 2020 (Thursday), the exact date was decided by the clubs. Premier League Clubs Vote to Resume Contact Training Ahead of Potential Return.

According to a report from BBC, the first match after resumption would be played between Aston Villa and Sheffield United while Manchester City and Arsenal will lock horns in the following encounter. So far, 12 people have been tested positive for coronavirus across the Premier League. Hence, players and people involved in the match will have to take proper precautions and safety measures while participating.

So far, each team has played 29 matches in the tournament with giants Liverpool leading the points table with 27 victories. They are also just two victories away from the title and will not want to put a foot wrong.

Well, the Premier League 2019-20 is not the first football tournament after the outbreak. Earlier this month, Germany's Bundesliga also went underway while Spain’s La Liga is scheduled to restart from June 11. So, a lot of exciting football action is set on the cards and the fans of the game will be nothing but delighted.