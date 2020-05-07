English Premier League Season Could Be Cancelled if Not Played at Neutral Venues, Says LMA Chief Richard Bevan

Premier League (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The English Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic however, the football association are hoping for a return. The plan is to play all the remaining games behind closed doors and at a neutral venue. But several clubs from the league are not too keen on playing games at a neutral venue and are against the idea. And League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has said that the 2019-20 Premier League season has to be cancelled if clubs don’t agree to play at neutral venues. English Premier League Games Could Be Shorter Than 90 Minutes After Mid-June Return, Says PFA Chief Gordon Taylor.

At a meeting of the league’s club last week, the proposal to restart the competition at neutral venues was passed. But several clubs in the lower regions of the PL table are against the idea. However, Bevan believes that there is no other choice than to move the league from densely populated areas. English Premier League Table-Toppers Liverpool Disappointed by Mayor’s Comments on Ending Current Season.

The proposal needs 14 out of the 20 clubs to vote in favour and Bevan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that its defeat will mean that the current season has to be cancelled. ‘The government, if they haven't already, will be making it clear that home matches with densely populated stadia, really puts into question whether social distancing rules can be adhered to.’ He added.

The Premier League is looking to follow the example set by the Bundesliga, which has been given a green light by the German government to restart on May 15. Several other leagues such as Serie A and La Liga have also given the permission for their teams to conduct training sessions with proper safety measures.