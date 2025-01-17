Mumbai, January 17: Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract, keeping him at Manchester City until the summer of 2034. His previous deal was set to run till 2027. One of the finest strikers operating in the global game, the 24-year-old has enjoyed an extraordinary first two-and-a-half seasons since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. In his first campaign at the Etihad, the Norwegian international proved one of the key catalysts in City’s march to a historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Omar Marmoush Nears Manchester City Move As Transfer Talks Progress.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club. Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the Club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be, and now I am City no matter what. I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” said Haaland, reflecting on his new deal.

Along the way, the striker claimed an incredible haul of 52 goals in all competitions, the biggest-ever tally by a Premier League player, as well as plundering a record total of 36 league goals, with Haaland also winning the Premier League Golden Boot. Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Scores Late 12-Minute Hat Trick To Rescue Manchester United in 3–1 Win Over Southampton.

A host of prestigious individual honours also came his way, including the PFA Player of the Year prize, the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, with Haaland also being named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

The star forward then followed that record-breaking maiden season at City by making an equally seismic impact last term as City made yet more history by becoming the first English men’s team to win four consecutive top-flight titles. Despite being sidelined for the best part of two months through injury,

Haaland weighed in with an astonishing 38 goals from 45 appearances - including 27 in the Premier League - to earn him a second successive Golden Boot. The Norwegian has again been in prolific form so far across the 2024/25 campaign, claiming 16 goals in just 21 Premier League appearances to date and scoring 21 across all competitions from 28 games to date.

