Erling Haaland has usually been in the news for his goalscoring abilities and snappy interviews. But this time he has made quite a huge announcement that has sent the transfer market ticking. For a while now, has been in the news for his links with Barcelona, Real Madrid and other teams. Several clubs have lined up to get Haaland on board. In fact, in 2021, Haaland's father and his agent Mino Raiola were seen at Camp Nou and then headed to Real Madrid. The photos had actually stirred the transfer market. Erling Haaland Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo While Naming Three Best Players in the World.

Ever since he has been linked to several clubs including Manchester United. and it looks like even the 21-year-old is ready to move on from the team. His statement added fuel to the fire and has set the transfer market on fire. "I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something. A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on,” Haaland told Sky Sports. Haaland has been in the news for his goal-scoring abilities and had been in the news for shattering a lot of records. The 21-year-old has contributed to 101 goals in just 79 appearances.

During the same interview, Haaland was also asked to pick the top three world-best players. He snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and went on to pick Lionel Messi instead. Apart from Messi, he named Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski in the list of top three. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the 21-year-old who looks extremely promising.

