Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland has missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo's name while naming the top three players of the world. Instead, he chose Lionel Messi over CR7 while naming the top three. During an interview, the Dortmund forward was asked to name the three top players of the world to which he responded, "You have to say [Robert] Lewandowski is number one and then for me you have [Karim] Benzema, he's also been amazing, but [Lionel] Messi is also outstanding." Lionel Messi Wants to Return to Barcelona After Spending a Few Months in Paris: Reports.

Not very long ago, Lionel Messi walked away with the seventh Ballon d'Or of his career whereas, Lewa had won the FIFA The Best Men's Player. Lionel Messi's current season at the French outfit PSG has been quite a forgetful one. The stats clearly state that the Argentine is clearly struggling. So far, Messi has just scored a goal in the Ligue 1 2021-22. The teams in the tournament are already done with half of the tournament. However, the Argentine did score five goals during the Champions League 2021-22. On the other hand, Robert Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in the Bundesliga 2021-22 season with nine goals being netted in the Champions League 2021-22.

Erling Haaland is ready to move on from Bundesliga. He admitted about the same during an interview. "A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on," he said. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for Erling Haaland in the next season.

