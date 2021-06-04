Spain vs Portugal--it was this very fixture at the 2018 World Cup that had sent football fans into ecstasy and excitement. Cristiano Ronaldo had completed a sensational hattrick with a jaw-dropping free kick and the match had ended 3-3. However, this time, the stakes would be different as both teams would want to use this game as an opportunity to prepare ahead of the highly anticipated Euros, slated to start on June 12. Both sides are walking into this international friendly with wins in their previous matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Spain vs Portugal Euro 2020 Friendly Football Match (See Pics)

While Spain defeated Kosovo 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying match, Portugal saw off Luxembourg by the same margin back in March. Let us take a look into the Dream11 fantasy team for this match: Sports News | Depleted Belgium Held by Greece in Pre-Euro 2020 Friendly

ESP vs POR, Dream11 Team Prediction- Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this match would be Rui Patricio (POR).

ESP vs POR, Dream11 Team Prediction- Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Jordi Alba (ESP), Pepe (POR), Cesar Azpilicueta (ESP) and Joao Cancelo (POR).

ESP vs POR, Dream11 Team Prediction- Midfielders: The midfielders for this match would be Bruno Fernandes (POR), Bernado Silva (POR) and Thiago Alcantara (ESP).

ESP vs POR, Dream11 Team Prediction- Forwards: The forwards for this match would be Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Alvaro Morata (ESP) and Joao Felix (POR).

ESP vs POR, Dream11 Team Prediction: The team for this encounter would be Jordi Alba (ESP), Pepe (POR), Cesar Azpilicueta (ESP), Joao Cancelo (POR), Bruno Fernandes (POR), Bernado Silva (POR), Thiago Alcantara (ESP), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Alvaro Morata (ESP) and Joao Felix (POR).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).