The Euro 2020 has turned out to quite an interesting tournament so far. A few matches have had unexpected results and many have gone down the live wire. In this article, we shall have a look at the Euro 2020 schedule and upcoming games with timings in IST. But before that, let's have a look at how the two quarter-final games panned out for all four teams. The first game was between Spain and Switzerland. UEFA EURO 2020: Italy and Spain to Meet at European Championship For The Fourth Tournament in a Row.

The match went down the live wire and the game ran into penalties. Spain won the match by penalties by 3-1 and booked a spot into the semi-finals of the game. Belgium vs Italy had Azzurri winning the game 2-1. Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne were the ones who scored a goal each for the team and led the team to a 2-1 win. Now, Italy will take on Spain at the Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020 Day 21 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 July 3, 2021 Czech Republic vs Denmark 09:30 pm Baku Olympic Stadium 2 July 3, 2021 Ukraine vs England 12:30 am Stadio Olimpico

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

So in the upcoming games, will be the semi-final games which will begin on July 7, 2021. The other semi-final match will be played between the winners of the two quarter-finalists.

Euro 2020 Round of 8 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).