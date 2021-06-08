Spain’s golden generation of footballers won back-to-back European championships in 2008 and 2012 to go with the World Cup triumph of 2010. Since then La Roja has largely failed to live up to the expectation in international football despite the frequent changes in management and squad. Euro 2020 brings an opportunity for the Spanish side to bring back the glory days. Manager Luis Enrique is one of the game’s highly rated coaches and in a short span of time, the former Barcelona man has managed some important wins. There is no dearth of talent in the Spanish squad and it will come down to their self-belief that determines their showing at the cup. Let us analyse the Spanish squad for the Euros. Spain's Sergio Busquets Tests Positive For COVID-19 a Week Before European Championships.

Strength

One thing that remains constant with every Spanish side is the presence of technically gifted players. Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara and Jordi Alba have been around for a while but even the young guns that have burst out on the international stage like Gerard Moreno can dominate the opposition with ease courtesy the football setup and training they receive in Spain.

Weakness

Skipper Sergio Ramos was left out of the 24 man squad for the Euros due to an injury-plagued season and his presence will be missed. He is not just a talismanic defender but a leader who can keep the squad united and focussed.

Opportunity

Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia and Alvaro Morata are considered decent footballers but in order to climb up the ladder, they need to come of age at the international level. This championship represents the perfect platform for these players with high potential to take Spain forward.

Threat

There is no denying that Spain have a good manager and team but there is a question mark surrounding the team’s ability to play under pressure. This in addition to losing stand-in skipper Sergio Busquets to COVID is a massive challenge.

Spain will make it out of the group stage but not many expect the La Roja to push on from here and reach the business end.

