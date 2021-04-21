Ever since the European Super League was unveiled by the major clubs across Europe, the football fraternity had opposed the formation of the league. Even the fans had joined the protests and condemned the European Super League. No sooner the fans heard six major clubs have withdrawn from the break-away tournament, the followers who were first protesting went berserk and began celebrating. About 5000 fans had gathered outside Stamford Bridge and were spotted celebrating the withdrawal. After EPL's Big Six, Atletico de Madrid Withdraws From European Super League.

Many clubs including, Manchester United, Arsenal and others had withdrawn from the breakaway league and Atletico de Madrid has been the latest to pull their strings from the European Super League. Big six from Premier League, Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and a few others were the founding members of the league. Liverpool players had issued a joint statement and said that they have not liked the idea of the league and they will not let it happen.

Now, let's have a look at the videos of the fans celebrating the withdrawal.

Chelsea’s 5000 fans celebrating after they heard their team is withdrawing from the Super league: pic.twitter.com/9p49vRw7le — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) April 20, 2021

Another video:

Chelsea fans celebrating when they heard of the news that the club were pulling out of the Super League. ✊ [@footballdaily] #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/upUpbQEUhS — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday even Manchester United and Barcelona fans had gathered outside their clubs and had huge banners condemning the move. One of them read football is not your toy to be played by you.

