Everton vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Everton face Brighton this evening with an aim to secure their first win this campaign after losing out to Leeds United on matchday 1. The Toffees have had a poor last few campaigns in the English top-flight football and can ill afford to have another slow start. Manager David Moyes has an emotional connection with the fans and expectations are high from the former West Ham United boss to turn around the fortunes of the club. Opponents Brighton are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Fulham and they are an unpredictable side that can defeat anyone on their day. Everton versus Brighton will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Move to Top Spot With Dominant Win Over Leeds United.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a key player for Everton in defence and he is set to be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Thierno Barry will be leading the attack for the home side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall in a no 10 role. Illiman Ndiaye and Carlos Alcaraz will be deployed on the flanks with James Garner and Idrissa Gueye as the holding midfielders.

Brighton, like Everton, will adopt a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation with Georginio Rutter as the focal point in attack. Matt O’Riley will be the playmaker in this team, with Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh coming up with the direct runs from the flanks. In terms of players missing out, Adam Webster and Solly March are on the list with injuries.

Everton vs Brighton United Match Details

Match Everton vs Brighton Date Sunday, August 24 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Everton vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Everton vs Brighton match is set to be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Everton vs Brighton live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Everton vs Brighton online viewing options, read below. Eberechi Eze Completes Transfer Move to Arsenal From Crystal Palace; Midfielder Unveiled at Emirates Stadium, To Wear No 10 Jersey (See Pics and Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network and it will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Everton at home will create chances in this tie but Brighton should hold them to a draw.

