Eberechi Eze has completed his transfer move to Arsenal from Crystal Palace. The English midfielder attracted a lot of interest from Arsenal's arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, but Arsenal made a late move to acquire his services, offering him a contract till 2030. With this, Eberechi Eze became the club's seventh signing of the summer transfer window for Arsenal and he made a return to club which had released him when he was 13. Eberechi Eze had starred for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup title win and also their Community Shield victory over Liverpool some days ago. The 27-year-old was unveiled at the Emirates Stadium before the Arsenal vs Leeds United match and it was also confirmed that he would be wearing the no 10 jersey. Arsenal 5–0 Leeds United, Premier League 2025–26: Viktor Gyokeres, Jurrien Timber Score Braces As Dominant Gunners Secure Emphatic Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Eberechi Eze Signs for Arsenal from Crystal Palace

Welcome to The Arsenal, Ebere Eze 🤩 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 23, 2025

Eberechi Eze Unveiled at Emirates Stadium

Eberechi Eze at Emirates Stadium Before Arsenal vs Leeds United Match

Let it all work out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IaC4b7RQ0i — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 23, 2025

