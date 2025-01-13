Mumbai, January 13: Manchester United defeated Arsenal 5-3 on Penalties after the two sides could not be separated, with the score being 1-1, following the end of extra-time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal were left to rue many missed chances with the Red Devils having been shown a red card early in the second-half. The Gunners had a number of chances to knock out the defending champions but were eliminated on penalty shootouts by a resilient Manchester United side. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Wins 8-0 Against Salford City and Liverpool Routs Accrington Stanley in Third Round.

The game began slowly, with Arsenal enjoying most of the possession but failing to test United’s goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir. A disjointed first half included few clear chances, and a Gabriel Martinelli goal was ruled out for offside. Arsenal’s injury troubles increased as Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off late in the first half after a collision with Bruno Fernandes, forcing Raheem Sterling to replace him.

Arsenal vs Man chester United Match Highlights

The game came to life early in the second half. United capitalized on a mistake from Gabriel, with Alejandro Garnacho setting up Bruno Fernandes for the opener. However, just moments later, Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card, giving Arsenal a numerical advantage.

Arsenal immediately capitalized, equalizing in the 63rd minute. From a free-kick, Gabriel slotted home an improvised goal to level the score. Arsenal pushed forward, and they were awarded a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled by Harry Maguire. Kyle Walker to Leave Manchester City in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window; AC Milan and Clubs From Saudi Pro League Make Offer for England International.

However, Martin Odegaard’s low shot was saved by Bayindir, and the momentum shifted back in United’s favor. Despite further chances from Havertz and Declan Rice, Arsenal couldn’t find a winner in regular time, and the game went into extra-time. Both teams had opportunities, but a key save from Raya kept Arsenal in the game.

The match went to penalties, with Fernandes converting the first spot kick for United. Arsenal’s Odegaard equalized, but a miss from Havertz saw United prevail 5-3 in the shootout. With that the defending champions eliminated the Gunners and will face Leicester City in the next round of the tournament.

