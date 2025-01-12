The Premier League 2024-25 season has entered into the winter transfer period now, with players looking to move for better prospects. Manchester City star defender Kyle Walker is said to be one such player looking to make a move in the Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer window. As per the reports, the player expressed a desire to leave the defending champions with AC Milan and clubs from the Saudi Pro League showing interest in the England international. Manchester City Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Kyle Walker to Leave Manchester City in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window

🚨🔴⚫️ AC Milan have opened talks to explore move for Kyle Walker as new right back. Discussions ongoing after Walker’s decision to leave Man City in January. Nothing agreed yet but contacts to understand deal conditions, as @TeleFootball reported. pic.twitter.com/0nffazgdvV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2025

