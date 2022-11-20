FC Goa will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams eye to get near the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Hyderabad FC 0–1 Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022–23: Kerala Blasters End Unbeaten Run of Hyderabad FC in Close Encounter

FC Goa had a decent start to the season. They have won three out of the five games they played and are in a strong position in the race to catch up Hyderabad FC at the top. Forward Noah Sadaoui has been in amongst goals and got good support from midfielders Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia. Although they lost the last game against Kerala Blasters, they will be confident to hold their fort at home. Meanwhile, after an inconsistent start, ATK Mohun Bagan have shown signs of getting back in form in the last few games. Dimitri Petratos has been a consistent source of quality deliveries along with Hugo Boumous who has been in fine form this season. ATK Mohun Bagan will look to encash on their newfound form and continue their winning momentum.

When Is FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 20, 2022 (Sunday). The FCG vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

