FC Goa will take on Odisha FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on February 01, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

FC Goa and Odisha FC have had underwhelming seasons so far and the teams find themselves in the lower reaches of the points table. FC Goa re on a four-game winless run and will be hoping to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Odisha FC have won just two of their past five games and will be aiming for a win to keep up with the top-four chasing teams.

When is FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on February 01, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

