UEFA Women's Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea were the best team in England last season, with the club winning a famous domestic treble. They have started the 2025/26 campaign on a strong note as well, with the team top of the point table in Women's Super Liga. The Blues have 13 points from 5 games with 4 wins and a draw. Their opponents, FC Twente, are top of the standings as well in the Dutch Eredivisie, setting up for a massive game. The club will be banking on their home support to act as the twelfth player for them. FC Twente versus Chelsea will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Sjoeke Nusken has signed a new contract for Chelsea and this news at the build-up to the game has been positive. Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Niamh Charles are the players missing out for visitors due to fitness issues. Catarina Macario will play the lone striker role up top and will be supported by Wieke Kaptein in the final third. Aggie Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will look to create chances out wide.

Hosts Twente will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Jaimy Ravensbergen, Sophie Proost, and Eva Elisabeth Geertruida Oude Elberink making up the front three. Danique van Ginkel will make the side tick with her passing range, allowing the likes of Lynn Groenewegen and Jill Roord to venture forward in support of the creative play. Diede Lemey in goal needs to have a good day at work, considering the attacking prowess of Chelsea.

FC Twente vs Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match FC Twente vs Chelsea, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is FC Twente vs Chelsea, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

FC Twente is set to lock horns with Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 8. The FC Twente vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match is set to be played at the De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Twente vs Chelsea, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch FC Twente vs Chelsea UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For FC Twente vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Twente vs Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for FC Twente vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Twente will make themselves compact and try and hit Chelsea on the break. The game however will end in a 0-2 win for the visitors.

