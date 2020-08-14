Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is spending a lot of time at home after winning the EPL 2019-20. A while ago, the Egyptian star shared a picture of himself where he was seen flaunting his well-chiselled physique on social. The picture is surely not for the weak-hearted as it might make you skip your heartbeat or a few others would go weak in their knees. The Liverpool forward would make you forget Cristiano Ronaldo who is always appreciated for his physique and often grabs a lot of eyeballs. But this time Mo Salah was truly sizzling in the photo. Sadio Mane Hilariously Trolls Roberto Firmino For Being Bald After Liverpool Wins EPL 2019-20, Asks Mohamed Salah to Give Bobby a Few Hair Strands (Watch Video).

Salah was seen enjoying his time on the beach and was surfing the waters and appeared to be candid in the snap. Salah went shirtless and opted to wear red shorts and looked quite handsome in his hair trimmed. The Liverpool forward was seen holding the edge of the boat and had a suitable caption to go along the snap. He captioned the snap, "Posing or falling." Check out the snap below:

View this post on Instagram Posing or falling? A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Aug 14, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Prior to this Salah was seen sunbathing. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram ☀️☀️ A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Salah will soon be seen in action in the upcoming season of Premier League 2020-21. The season for Liverpool starts from September 12, 2020, and the fans are quite eager for the season to start soon.

