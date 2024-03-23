The Netherlands recovered from a shaky first half to give Scotland a masterclass in clinical football and win their friendly by 4-0 in Amsterdam. The Dutch took the lead after 40 minutes when Tijjani Reijnders scored from 25 meters out. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled its advantage in the 72nd minute when he headed in a cross from Cody Gakpo. Substitute Wout Weghorst made it 3-0 with a header in the 84th, and Donyell Malen fought his way through the defense to score a fourth two minutes later. It was a bitter lesson in the need to take chances for Scotland, which matched its host for long spells and hit the woodwork twice. Spain 0-1 Colombia, International Friendly 2024: Daniel Munoz's Solitary Goal Helps Los Cafeteros Secure Comprehensive Victory Against La Roja.

Mark Flekken touched Ryan Christie's diving header on to the crossbar early in the game and, at 1-0, Lawrence Shankland, starting just his second game for the national side, should have scored with just the goalkeeper to beat. Scotland faces host Germany in the European Championship opening match in Munich on June 14. The Netherlands is in Group D with France, Austria and the winner of the Poland-Wales playoff.

COLOMBIA BEATS SPAIN

European champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain is one of the favourites for the Euros but it was handed a lesson by Colombia in their friendly at London Stadium. A fervent pro-Colombian crowd saw Daniel Muñoz score the only goal after 61 minutes. James Rodriguez fed Luiz Diaz on the right and his cross was volleyed home in spectacular fashion by the Crystal Palace defender.

The win extended Colombia's unbeaten run to 20 matches, a streak that includes victories over Germany, Brazil and Mexico. It was Spain's first loss in almost a year. Luis de la Fuente's side is in Group B with Italy, Albania and Croatia.

HUNGARY, CHILE, CZECH REPUBLIC ALL WIN

Hungary extended its unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over fellow Euro 2024 qualifier Turkey. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half. The Czech Republic beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo. Oscar Bobb put Norway ahead after 20 minutes but David Zima equalized for the visitors and Antonín Barák grabbed the winner five minutes from time.

The Czechs will be at their eighth successive Euros in Group F alongside Portugal, Turkey and the winner of the Georgia-Greece playoff. Romania, which will meet Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine or Iceland in Group E, came from behind to draw with Northern Ireland 1-1 in Bucharest. Argentina 3-0 El Salvador, International Friendly 2024: Dominant Albiceleste Secure Comfortable Victory Despite Lionel Messi's Absence.

Jamie Reid scored seven minutes into his international debut for Northern Ireland but Romania equalized 15 minutes later when Conor Hazard allowed Dennis Man's shot to squirm through his hands. Albania, which faces Spain, Croatia and Italy in Group B, lost to Chile 3-0 in Parma, Italy. Veteran striker Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring after 19 minutes and late goals from Marco Bolados and Víctor Dávila capped a fine night for the South Americans.

