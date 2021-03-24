France are up against Ukraine in their upcoming fixture of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The encounter takes place at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday (March 25). The home team come into this game on the back of a 4-2 victory over Sweden last November and would be high on confidence. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud registered a brace while Bayern Munich duo Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman netted goals to take their side over the line. On the other hand, Ukraine lost 3-0 to Switzerland last November and would like to put up a better show. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the FRA vs UKR match. Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

The head-to-head record also backs France ahead of the upcoming game. In 10 clashes between the two sides, France won six, lost one, and the remaining three games resulted in a draw. France and Ukraine last faced each other last year, with the former side registering a sensational 7-1 triumph. Olivier Giroud, Eduardo Camavinga, Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann scored in that game and will aim to replicate their heroics. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

France vs Ukraine clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Stade de France in Paris on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 Sony Ten 2 and their HD substitutes to watch the live telecast of France vs Ukraine on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

