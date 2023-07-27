FSDL, the owner of the Indian Super League (ISL), has fixed a base price of Rs 550 crore for the two-year media rights. TV rights will be allowed pan Indian subcontinent however the digital rights will be allowed only for the Indian market. For the first time, the FSDL declared a tender for Indian Super League’s broadcasting rights. With the exit of Star Sports, FSDL stayed hopeful that there will be sufficient interest. It will help in opening the wealth FSDL has produced ever since its tenth edition. Octagon will supervise the private auction process. I’m a Big-Game Player: Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings Eyeing Kolkata Derby Heroics.

The two-year deal starts from September 1, 2023 and goes on till June 15, 2025. The winning bidder also has the opportunity to extend rights for further three years. It starts on June 16 and ends on June 15, 2028.

The deadline to bid is August 7 and the bidders for the same will be selected on August 11 after which FSDL will ink a standstill pact with the chosen bidder and will be executing any relevant notifications.

Reportedly, Octagon might have approached all potential parties in the sports media ecosystem. However, as per most industry officials, Viacom emerged as the front winner for the rights.

Disney Star will not bid since the broadcaster is in the process of losing money. Disney is said to have lost above Rs 100 crore to ISL even after paying media rights fees of nearly Rs 200 crore every year. The exorbitant purchase price will lead other media business also to not bid. With Reliance possessing a controlling share in FSDL, it also promotes Viacom18. ISL Transfer 2023–24 Season: Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh Eye Success and Glory After FC Goa Reunion.

“The Rs 275 crore per year br price for ISL is too high because the property has not seen great traction and monetisation has been very weak,” a Senior-level executive told to Economic Times.

