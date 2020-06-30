Juventus will eye their fifth successive league win when they face Genoa in Serie A 2019-20 on Tuesday. The eight-time running league champions currently lead the points table and are four points clear of second-placed Lazio, who have 65 points from 28 matches. Genoa are ranked 17th in the standings with only 26 points are only a point far from the relegation zone. Davide Nicola’s side have lost just twice in their last eight league matches but are winless in the two matches they have played since the season resumption. Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus Line Up Against Genoa Despite Fixture Pile-up, Says Manager Maurizio Sarri.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co have also played two games each and have recovered lost form with handsome wins in both of those games. Juventus beat Bologna 2-0 and followed it with a comfortable 4-0 win against Lecce in their next. The wins, and Inter Milan and Lazio’s struggles, have taken them four points clear at the top and they will hope for things to remain the same heading into the final 10 matches of the season. Geona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20: Check Out Predicted line-Ups for GEN vs JUV at Luigi Ferraris.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have rediscovered their scoring boots after going blank in the Coppa Italia, which Juventus lost to Napoli on penalty shootouts in the final. Both will be hoping to get on the score-sheet again. Meanwhile, ahead of Genoa vs Juventus La Lia 2019-20 clash take a look at some key players of both teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus talisman is second to Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the Serie A 2019-20 top goalscorers chart. Immobile has netted 28 goals while Ronaldo has five less in 24 matches. Immobile has played five more. He has scored from the spot in his last two matches and is in good form heading into the Genoa match.

Goran Pandev

The former Inter Milan striker will be familiar with the challenge Juventus presents and will certainly be up for it. He has scored seven league goals this season and is the club’s joint top-scorer alongside Domenico Criscito. He has also thrice in Genoa’s last five league matches at home and will be eager to add to the tally with a goal against the league leaders.

Paulo Dybala

Like Ronaldo, the Argentine has found his scoring touch and has netted in both of Juventus’ last two league matches taking his league tally for the season to nine goals. But more than his goals, Dybala’s understanding with Ronaldo is vital to Juventus. Coach Maurizio Sarri and the fans will hope both can carry on their scoring streak and lead Juventus’ to their record 36th league title.

