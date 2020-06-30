Turin, June 30: Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri feels forward Cristiano Ronaldo is improving with every passing game and he is all set to start in the upcoming Serie A clash against Genoa on Tuesday despite matches coming up thick and fast and fatigue being a cause for concern.

Ronaldo has featured in all four matches since Juventus returned to the pitch after coronavirus stoppage. As for striker Paulo Dybala, he too has started every match since the resumption of football in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Juventus Star Shows Off Latest ‘Curly Locks’ Hairstyle in Picture With Teammate Juan Cuadrado.

"It's likely that they (Ronaldo and Dybala) can start again (against Genoa)," Sarri said during a conference as per Goal.com.

"It's clear that if they play every game, in two or three matches we may have a problem, but I don't think there is any risk for them to suffer some sort of fatigue right now.

"In the long run though we need to have (Gonzalo) Higuain fit and able to play a large part of the game, this will become essential at some point."

The matches are played behind closed doors and despite fans not being able to cheer their respective teams on, Saari believes that home advantage still exists. Cristiano Ronaldo More Likely to Win Ballon d’Or 2020, Lionel Messi’s Rankings Drop.

"It still exists where there isn't a crowd. You feel more comfortable and confident at home, there are certain things you can depend on, the surroundings are familiar. It still has an effect," Sarri said.

