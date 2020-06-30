Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A Free Live Streaming Online: Italian champions Juventus will be looking to break clear of the chasing pack led by Lazio when it faces Genoa in a midweek encounter. Maurizio Sarri’s men have managed 69 points from 28 games so far with two wins since the restart of the league. Genoa are 17th in the league with a defeat tonight putting them in the drop zone. The last time the two teams met in the league, the game saw as many as three red cards and both manager will look to keep their players under check this time around. Geona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20: Check Out Predicted line-Ups for GEN vs JUV at Luigi Ferraris.

Domenico Criscito and Ivan Radovanovic are not available for Genoa owing to injuries but apart from the duo, rest everyone should be available for selection. Genoa will be forced to play a five man midfield in order to stifle Juventus’ quality players space in the middle. Lasse Schone is a key for the home team as he is the one that makes the team tick. Valon Behrami and Stefano Sturaro should partner the former Ajax man and the do will have license to venture forward. Goran Pandev has a wealth of experience playing in the Serie A and could find himself starting tonight in the forward line.

Miralem Pjanic will move to Barcelona at the end of the season but remains a vital player for the visitors. He will start in a three man midfield with Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur. Paulo Dybala has made scoring world class a habit of sorts since the restart and the Argentine forward will hope the trend continues. He has Cristiano Ronaldo for support in attack and Juventus look like scoring a few here. Juventus Transfer News: Miralem Pjanic Signs 4-Year Contract with Barcelona for 60 Million Euros.

When is Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Genoa vs Juventus match in Serie A will be played on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST

How to Live Telecast of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can catch the live action of Genoa vs Juventus on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

With Sony Sports being the official broadcaster, SonyLiv will be streaming the games online, Fans can log onto SonyLiv.com and SonyLiv App to catch the live action of Genoa vs Juventus. Juventus have their worst away record since 2003 in the league against Genoa but this Bianconeri squad should have little trouble coming away with all 3 points.

