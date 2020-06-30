Barcelona [Spain], June 30 (ANI): Miralem Pjanic is set to make a move from Juventus to Spanish club Barcelona after both the clubs reach an agreement for the transfer on Monday.

Barcelona said that Pjanic will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons.

"The cost of the operation will be 60 million euros plus 5m in variables. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 season, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros," Barcelona said in a statement.

The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.

Pjanic began his career in French football at Metz in 2007. Despite relegation, the midfielder had an excellent season and subsequently made the move to Olympique Lyonnais. Later, he headed for Italy, where he joined AS Roma in 2011 before joining Juventus in 2016. (ANI)

