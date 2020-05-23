Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Covers her Tummy & Flaunts her Stunning Ring in Recent Selfie, Sparks Engagement & Pregnancy Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For a few days now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been fueling rumours of pregnancy. It is said that the Italian beauty is expecting her second child with the star footballer. A few pictures of Georgina have been fueling the rumours of her pregnancy. In one of her recent pictures, Italian beauty has sparked pregnancy and engagement rumours. In a recent selfie taken by her, Georgina is seen flaunting her ring and is even covering her tummy in the snap. The picture appears to be taken in a lift and no sooner the snap was posted, pregnancy rumours of Georgina started flaunting again. Cristiano Ronaldo All Set to Become Father Again? Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Sparks Pregnancy Rumors.

Prior to this, she was seen patting her pet cat in her top which gave an impression that she is pregnant. The snap was captioned as, “My Babies.” Before that, the 26-year-old had posted a blurred snap of herself where she was seen chewing bubble gum and the caption of the picture read, "Its a girl." The snap also had an emoji of a pink heart with a bow. For now, check out the latest picture.

Prior to this in 2018, similar rumours surfaced and several newspapers reported that she was expecting. But the Italian beauty refuted the rumours and said that her body retains a lot of fluids. While refuting the rumours she said, "I’ve been from plane to plane and I’ve eaten pasta four days in a row. I’m human. I retain liquids, my hormones play their part and I’m still recovering from my first pregnancy.” It was widely reported that CR7 has gotten married to Rodriguez in a secret ceremony in Brazil, but Juventus star's mother Maria Dolores rubbished the reports.